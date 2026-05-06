Tennessee Seniors Urged To Claim College Admission Offers Before June 1 Deadline

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) is urging eligible high school seniors who have not yet claimed their TN Direct Admissions offer to act now!

Thousands of Tennessee high school seniors have already claimed their college spot for the fall, but many still have the opportunity to secure theirs before time runs out.

The deadline to claim TN Direct Admissions is June 1.

Last year, more than 45,000 eligible high school seniors received personalized Direct Admissions letters offering guaranteed admission to participating Tennessee institutions. To date, approximately 7,000 students have officially claimed their spot.

One student, after receiving the admission letter, wrote, “I was so happy, I almost cried! I was so happy, and I felt like I’m on the right path of actually going to college and feeling accepted in (it). And I felt like I actually did something that might change my life.”

How Students Can Access Their Direct Admissions Offers

Eligible students can claim their Direct Admissions spot by scanning the personalized QR code included in their letter or by logging into their TSAC Student Portal.

With the June 1 deadline approaching, state leaders encourage all eligible seniors to log in, review their offers, and claim their spot.

General information about TN Direct Admissions has been provided to participating high schools and is available through school counselors. Additional resources are available at CollegeForTN.org.

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For more information about participating institutions and program details, students can visit the TN Direct Admissions FAQ page or log into their TSAC Student Portal.

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