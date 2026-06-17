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Home Weather 6/17/26: Thunderstorms Experienced with High of 88.9, Currently 86.7, Winds 16.5 mph,...

6/17/26: Thunderstorms Experienced with High of 88.9, Currently 86.7, Winds 16.5 mph, Low Tonight 78.1, Slight Precip C…

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Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 86.7°F with winds blowing at 16.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. A thunderstorm is present in the area.

Earlier today, the high reached 88.9°F and the low was 61.9°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 78.1°F. Winds will remain steady at up to 16.3 mph. There is still a 1% chance of precipitation tonight, with thunderstorms continuing to be a possibility.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Stay tuned for updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 89°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 83°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 83°F 65°F Overcast
Saturday 87°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 89°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 73°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 83°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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