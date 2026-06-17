6/17/26: Thunderstorm Warning Issued; High of 89, Low of 62, Wind Gusts Reaching 19; Evening Storms Expected with 1% Pr…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 86.7°F with wind speeds reaching 16.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded. The area is experiencing a thunderstorm.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 88.9°F, while the low was 61.9°F. Winds earlier peaked at 18.6 mph, and there was a precipitation chance of only 1%. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 78.1°F, with winds up to 16.3 mph and the same low chance of precipitation continuing.
Residents should remain alert for ongoing thunderstorm activity this evening. No current weather warnings are in effect in the area.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|89°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|83°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|87°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|89°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Monday
|73°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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