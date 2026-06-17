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Home Weather 6/17/26: Thunderstorm Warning Issued; High of 89, Low of 62, Wind Gusts...

6/17/26: Thunderstorm Warning Issued; High of 89, Low of 62, Wind Gusts Reaching 19; Evening Storms Expected with 1% Pr…

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 86.7°F with wind speeds reaching 16.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded. The area is experiencing a thunderstorm.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 88.9°F, while the low was 61.9°F. Winds earlier peaked at 18.6 mph, and there was a precipitation chance of only 1%. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 78.1°F, with winds up to 16.3 mph and the same low chance of precipitation continuing.

Residents should remain alert for ongoing thunderstorm activity this evening. No current weather warnings are in effect in the area.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 89°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 83°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 83°F 65°F Overcast
Saturday 87°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 89°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 73°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 83°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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