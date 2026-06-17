RCS Names New Athletic Director, Athletic Supervisor

Longtime coach and school-level athletic director Greg Wyant will become the new athletic director for Rutherford County Schools, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced today.

More School News

Joining Wyant will be Jena Jones, formerly of The Webb School, as athletic supervisor, a new role that has been created to assist with eligibility compliance and other aspects of the district’s athletic program. Brad Rohling will also continue his role as assistant athletics director overseeing the athletic training staff.

Chris Harris, the current RCS athletic director, has announced his retirement set for June 30.

“I want to thank Chris Harris for leading our athletics program with a steady hand over the past few years,” Director Sullivan said. “His dedication and thoughtfulness have been truly appreciated, and he will be missed.”

Sullivan added: “I am also excited about Greg Wyant and Jena Jones stepping into the roles of athletic director and athletic supervisor. They both bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and perspectives to our program, and our student-athletes will ultimately benefit from their involvement. Together with Brad Rohling and his athletic trainers, we will have an outstanding team to further enhance the quality and competitiveness of our athletic program, as a part of our overall academic opportunities and offerings.”

Wyant has been an educator and coach for 34 years, including 16 years as a coach at Riverdale High School and 18 years at Siegel High School, where he has served as athletic director since 2010. He also is a member of the TSSAA Legislative Council and is president of the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Sullivan and (Deputy Superintendent) Dr. Kay Martin for giving me an opportunity to be able to do this,” Wyant said. “I’m very honored and humbled to be here. I don’t want to be the athletics department at the Central Office. I want us to be a huge part of Rutherford County Schools. I want to make sure that what we do is in line with academics and arts in our county, because all three of those realms are excellent in their own rights. We want to make sure we come in and contribute to Rutherford County Schools across the board.”

Wyant wants to increase publicity of the athletic programs and student-athletes at both the middle and high school levels, he said. He also wants to use his experience with athletics education to enhance the program.

“The background that I’m from is really education-based athletics, where we want to really strive and drive home the education part, and that, you know, we’re different than any other realm of athletics,” Wyant said. “I still think high school athletics is probably the purest form of athletics there is that’s out there. We want to make sure that our coaches are driving home life lessons, not just skills and techniques.”

Jones is originally from Ohio but has lived in Rutherford County for the past 16 years. She originally moved here to work with the athletics program at Middle Tennessee State University but transitioned in 2014 to The Webb School, where she primarily worked in athletics. She has served as the private school’s athletic director since 2023.

She has known Wyant professionally for many years, and she is looking forward to working alongside him in the RCS athletics department, she said.

“I believe I can bring a different perspective, which I think is a positive to a new role like this — just having a different set of eyes,” Jones said. “I am honored and excited to not only be able to work for Rutherford County Schools, but to work in a position that is new to this school district.”

As part of the new supervisor role, Jones will assist schools, coaches, parents, and students navigate the various athletic rules and regulations in place in Tennessee, which has recently adopted new transfer eligibility rules, for example. The volume of regulations can be difficult to monitor and track at the school level, Jones said.

“This is truly an opportunity to take a deeper dive into continuing to build that culture of excellence, continuing to build that culture of accountability, and continuing to build on the culture of providing a positive experience for every student-athlete but doing it in the right way. And not that Rutherford County hasn’t been doing it in the right way, but there are so many checks and balances within each school and within the state association, for those students who want to go play at the next level, that it’s hard to expect our athletic directors at each individual school to have all of that information.”

Jones added: “This position is giving the school district as a whole the opportunity to enhance, the opportunity to become better, because we have a second set of eyes.”

Wyant and Jones will officially begin their new duties on July 1.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email