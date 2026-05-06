Eugene “Butch” Gilley, age 72 of Woodbury, Tennessee died at his home Monday, May 4, 2026, with his family at his side. He was a native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and was a son of the late Tommy and Kathleen Gilley. He was preceded by brothers James and AC. He was also preceded in death in 2021 by his wife of over 48 years, Vamela Stout Gilley; they will never again part.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Gilley; son, Charles Gilley; grandchildren, Kristen (Justin), Austin, Cheyenne (Daniel), Bailey (Steven); 8 great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry and Roy; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Butch worked for the Rutherford County Co-Op for over 45 years and retired as the Tires, Battery & Accessories manager.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Joe Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Gilley family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro

1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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