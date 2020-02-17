‪UPDATE:

The shooting victim is in stable condition at Skyline Medical. Several persons of interest were detained, interviewed and released. Detectives are seeking any witnesses and anyone with video inside Whiskey Dix around the time of the shooting. Please contact Detective Cody Thomas at (629) 201-5537.

ORIGINAL POST:

‪A man was shot and being treated at TriStar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting inside Whiskey Dix on W. Main Street. Preliminary investigation reveals there was an altercation around 12:04 a.m. between some individuals right before the shooting. The bar was full of customers and shooting victim may have not have been the intended target. Persons of interest are being interviewed. Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating.

MORE CRIME NEWS