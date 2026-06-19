It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Cierra Alexis Torres on June 15, 2026, at the age of 27.

Born on June 22, 1998, at Tennessee Christian Medical Center in Madison, TN, Cierra was the firstborn child and only daughter of her mother. From the moment she entered the world, she brought immense joy and love to those around her.

Cierra was a devoted mother to her son, Elijah. He was the center of her world and the greatest blessing of her life. Her love for Elijah is unconditional, and she poured her heart into being his mother every day.

Cierra is known for her kind heart, generous spirit, and the way she made everyone feel welcome and loved. Family, friends, and even those who had only recently met her describe her as one of the most beautiful, loving, and giving people they had ever known. She had a gift for connecting with others and leaving an impression through her compassion and genuine care.

Professionally, Cierra excelled in sales, where her determination and outgoing personality led her to become the number one salesperson in her office. She was driven and took immense pride in her accomplishments.

Cierra loved spending time with family and friends and never passed up an opportunity to make memories with those she loved. She enjoyed playing pool, dancing, playing games, cooking, and attending bingo. She loved watching football with friends and family. In high school, she excelled as an athlete and enjoyed playing soccer, where her competitive spirit and natural athletic ability shined.

Though her life was cut short, the impact she made on those around her will last forever. Her smile lit up a room, her laughter was contagious, and her love knew no bounds. The memories she created and the lives she touched will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew her.

Cierra was a Christian, and while we are shattered by her passing, we take comfort in knowing that she is now whole and in Heaven with Jesus. We rest in the promise that Cierra is now surrounded by perfect peace and eternal love. We will see her later.

Cierra is survived by her beloved son, Elijah Josiah Ford; her mother, Laura Tucker; her stepfather, Tim Tucker; her brothers, Christian Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson & Hommy Torres; her fathers, Carlos Johnson and Jose Torres; along with many extended family members and countless friends who loved her deeply.

While we grieve the loss of Cierra’s physical presence, we are forever grateful for the love she shared, the joy she brought, and the precious memories she leaves behind. She is loved beyond words and will be remembered for a lifetime.

A visitation with the family will be at LifePoint Church, Smyrna on Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 2:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 4:00 pm. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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