Tim Hortons to Open First Murfreesboro Location on June 20

Tim Hortons will officially open its first Murfreesboro location on June 20, bringing the popular coffee and breakfast chain to 1911 Lascassas Pike.

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To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will host a special one-day event beginning at 5 a.m. The first 500 eligible guests will receive Free Coffee for a Month. Customers can also take advantage of 99-cent small hot or iced coffees and 99-cent Timbits 10-packs, while supplies last. Merchandise giveaways and information about the Tims Rewards loyalty program will also be available throughout the event.

The Murfreesboro restaurant is the latest step in the company’s Tennessee expansion.

“We’ve heard incredible excitement from Tennesseans as we introduced Tim Hortons in the state last year, and we’re thrilled to be expanding and now welcoming Murfreesboro guests,” said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

Guests will be able to enjoy the chain’s menu of coffee, breakfast sandwiches, Timbits, and specialty beverages. The location will also feature drive-thru service, mobile ordering through the Tim Hortons app, and delivery through participating third-party providers.

The restaurant will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Founded in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons has grown to more than 6,000 locations worldwide and continues to expand across the United States, including Tennessee.

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