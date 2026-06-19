Second Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Murfreesboro Pool Hall

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who was struck by gunfire outside a Murfreesboro pool hall earlier this month.

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Following search warrants in Davidson County, Murfreesboro Police arrested 39-year-old Castella Goodman. Investigators also charged 37-year-old Keosha Bassham, also known as Keosha Morton, who was already in custody.Both women face charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Goodman is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the preliminary investigation, Bassham confronted a group of individuals at MJ’s Sports Bar & Grill on Northwest Broad Street on June 13 over an ongoing dispute. Police said the group, including 27-year-old Cierra Torres, left the business, but the confrontation continued outside.

As the group attempted to leave in a pickup truck, investigators allege Goodman fired multiple shots at the vehicle. Torres, who was riding in the passenger seat, was struck by gunfire. Officers later found Torres suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a nearby muffler shop. She was transported to a hospital, where she died four days later.

Bassham remains in the Davidson County Jail on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to Rutherford County. Goodman is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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