Dr. Rufus James “Jim” Garrison, Sr., age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Dr. Sidney Clarence Garrison, Sr. and Sara Fuqua McMurry Garrison.

Dr. Garrison is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Kathryn “Kay” Ann Garrison; sons, R. James Garrison, Jr. and David B. Garrison and his wife Yipng; daughter, Karen Goff Thomas; grandchildren, Kimberly Goff Barlow and her husband Jason, Robert M. Goff, Jr., Thomas J. Garrison, and William D. Garrison; and great-grandson, Matthew P. Barlow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dr. S.C. Garrison, Jr., Frank Garrison, Sr., and Dr. William Louis Garrison, and a sister, Lucy Crabb.

Dr. Garrison was the first pediatrician to join the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and the first pediatrician in Murfreesboro. He practiced medicine for over 35 years seeing patients and parents at all hours of the day and night even making house calls. He was lovingly known as “Dr. Jim.”

Dr. Garrison received his undergraduate degree from Peabody College and medical degree from Vanderbilt University. He completed his internship and residency from Vanderbilt Hospital and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY. Dr. Garrison was a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He was a captain in the United States Army and served for two years in Fort Richardson, AK.

He was a member of First Baptist Church and served as a deacon, on several committees, and was a faithful member of the Zacchaeus Sunday School Class. Dr. Garrison will also be remembered for his commitment to the community and has been recognized as a Tennessee Pediatrician of the Year. He has served as Chief of Staff for Rutherford County Hospital, Food Bank Board Member, and helped other local non-profit organizations.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:30am at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30am at First Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Peak will officiate. Members of the Zacchaeus Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pall bearers. Graveside services will be kept private.