Friday, June 19, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/19/26: Clear Morning with a High of 85 and Low of 68;...

6/19/26: Clear Morning with a High of 85 and Low of 68; Winds Up to 10 mph; Low Tonight Near 70 Under Clear Skies

By
Source Staff
-
0
27

Rutherford County is currently experiencing mainly clear conditions with a temperature of 68.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today, the forecast predicts a high of 84.9°F with wind speeds increasing up to 9.9 mph. There’s a 14% chance of precipitation, with expected totals remaining at 0 in. Later this evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 69.8°F under a clear sky, with wind gusts reaching up to 8.1 mph.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
68°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 85°F 68°F Overcast
Saturday 91°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 64°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 82°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 81°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Wednesday 81°F 65°F Overcast
Thursday 86°F 64°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×