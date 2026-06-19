6/19/26: Clear Morning with a High of 85 and Low of 68; Winds Up to 10 mph; Low Tonight Near 70 Under Clear Skies

Rutherford County is currently experiencing mainly clear conditions with a temperature of 68.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today, the forecast predicts a high of 84.9°F with wind speeds increasing up to 9.9 mph. There’s a 14% chance of precipitation, with expected totals remaining at 0 in. Later this evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 69.8°F under a clear sky, with wind gusts reaching up to 8.1 mph.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 68°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 85°F 68°F Overcast Saturday 91°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 64°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 82°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 81°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Wednesday 81°F 65°F Overcast Thursday 86°F 64°F Overcast

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