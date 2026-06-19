6/19/26: Clear Morning with a High of 85 and Low of 68; Winds Up to 10 mph; Low Tonight Near 70 Under Clear Skies

Rutherford County is currently experiencing mainly clear conditions with a temperature of 68.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Today, the forecast predicts a high of 84.9°F with wind speeds increasing up to 9.9 mph. There’s a 14% chance of precipitation, with expected totals remaining at 0 in. Later this evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 69.8°F under a clear sky, with wind gusts reaching up to 8.1 mph.
No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
68°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|85°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|91°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|81°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Wednesday
|81°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|86°F
|64°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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