Vanderbilt Bowler Henderson Makes Academic All-District Team

Vanderbilt bowler Dannielle Henderson has been named to the 2025-26 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday, recognizing her achievements both on the lanes and in the classroom. More Sports News

Academic Performance Highlights

A junior majoring in culture, advocacy and leadership, Henderson holds a 3.61 cumulative GPA. The honor places her among the top student-athletes in her sport across the district for combining classroom success with competitive excellence.

Strong Season on the Lanes

Henderson posted a 20.92 overall average across 947 frames this season and recorded a season-high score of 276. She also turned in standout tournament performances, finishing fourth at the Northeast Classic with a 230.8 average and fourth at the Bulldog Classic with a 222.2 average.

National and International Recognition

The St. Louis, Missouri, native has built a resume that extends beyond Vanderbilt. Her accomplishments include selection to the 2026 Junior Team USA, a spot in the 2026 USBC Intercollegiate Singles Championship and two career Second-Team All-America honors.

Path to Academic All-America

With her District selection, Henderson now advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America teams are scheduled to be announced July 7.

Source: Vanderbilt Athletics

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