Marion Ruth Vaughn Mullins, age 90, of Petersburg, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2026, at her home.

Marion was born February 12, 1936, in Nashville, TN, to the late William and May Belle Sandford Vaughn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Willie Vaughn and Vernon Vaughn.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William (Billy) Mullins; daughter, Debbie Mullins of Petersburg; son, Michael Mullins of Petersburg; one niece, Linda Hattash and three nephews, Richard Vaughn, Clay Vaughn, and James Vaughn.

She was a devoted homemaker and a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She found joy in the simple blessings of life—spending time outdoors, listening to Loretta Lynn’s music, and, most of all, being surrounded by her family. Her love, kindness, and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation with the family will be held at London Funeral Home, 324 West Church Street, Lewisburg, TN, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 12:00 pm at London Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

London Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

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This obituary was published by London Funeral Home.

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