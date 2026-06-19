OBITUARY: Guy David Travis

Guy David Travis, age 79, passed away at his residence on June 17, 2026. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a musician.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Travis and Mary Lucille Harrell Gentry.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Esther Iversen Travis; son, David Lee Travis; daughter, Tina Alvarado; sister, Rose McCreary; and grandson, Eric.

Visitation will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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