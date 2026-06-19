Christie Cookie Co. Opens New Downtown Nashville Bakery in Nashville Yards

Christie Cookie Co., Nashville’s iconic gourmet cookie brand, is bringing back a physical retail presence in Music City with the opening of its new bakery in Nashville Yards, located at 17 Platform Way South in Downtown Nashville. The bakery opened on June 6, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

The Nashville Yards location marks Christie Cookie Co.’s return to a standalone retail storefront in Nashville and represents a major milestone in the brand’s renewed investment in its hometown market. Located within one of Nashville’s most highly anticipated mixed-use developments, the 921-square-foot bakery serves both visitors and locals in the heart of downtown. The bakery joins other Nashville

Yards tenants like The Pinnacle, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, Ocean Prime, Earls Kitchen + Bar, and Handel’s Ice Cream, among others, and is the first retail business to open in the development’s Pinnacle Tower.

Christie Cookie Co. is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“We are so excited to return to Music City with a dedicated bakery space of our own,” said Coco Kyriopoulos, Director at Rich Products, Christie Cookie Co.’s parent company.

“Nashville has always been the heart of the Christie Cookie Co. brand since its founding here in 1983. This opening represents an exciting new chapter as we continue investing in our hometown community and creating new ways for locals and visitors alike to experience Christie Cookie Co. With our new bakery opening next month and continued partnerships with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators, we’re proud to further strengthen Christie Cookie Co.’s local presence and deepen our roots in Nashville.”

The bakery will feature Christie Cookie Co.’s signature lineup of gourmet cookies and brownies, all baked fresh on-site daily, with guests able to watch the baking process through large kitchen viewing windows. Menu offerings include fan favorites like Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Sugar, Snickerdoodle, and the DoubleTree Chocolate Chip, along with Triple Chocolate Blondies, mini cakes, and cheesecakes topped with cookie crumble. Beverages will include milkshakes topped with cookies and whipped cream, as well as Strawberry Lemonade and Classic Lemonade drinks made with iced lemonade, lemon-lime soda and cream, all of which can be enjoyed at the bakery’s counter seating or taken to go. In addition to its core menu, Christie Cookie Co. will continuously introduce innovative limited-time and seasonal offerings throughout the year, giving guests new flavors and specialty treats to discover with each visit.

Guests can also shop an assortment of branded cookie tins filled on site at purchase, including Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, seasonal and all 50 state designs. The bakery will also debut a retail merchandise collection featuring Christie Cookie Co. branded t-shirts, tote bags, water bottles, hats, coin purse keychains and a chocolate cookie-scented candle created in collaboration with Nashville fragrance house Ranger Station. Additional merchandise, including plush items and holiday ornaments, will roll out seasonally.

In addition to retail offerings, the Nashville Yards bakery will serve as Christie Cookie Co.’s local catering hub, supporting pickup and delivery orders throughout the Nashville area for meetings, celebrations, events and gifting. The expanded catering operations build on the successful relaunch of local orders in fall 2025. Later this year, Christie Cookie Co. will also bring back its annual Santa’s Favorite Cookie Contest benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, inviting children to create cookie flavors for the holiday season. The winning cookie flavor and commemorative tins will be available for purchase at the Nashville Yards bakery throughout December.

“You can now get some of the best cookies you’ve ever had on your way to a concert, movie, pickleball,the office, or whatever else brings you to Nashville Yards and downtown,” said Charles Robert Bone,Managing Director and Partner, Southwest Value Partners.

“Christie Cookie is a beloved local brand, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Nashville Yards campus.”

Designed by Nashville-based firm Parkes & Lamb Interiors, the bakery blends nostalgic elements of the Christie Cookie Co. brand with contemporary design details reflective of Nashville Yards’ modern aesthetic. The buildout was completed by Lyons Construction, while murals inside the bakery were painted by local artists at I Saw the Sign.

Founded in 1983 in Nashville, Christie Cookie Co. delights fans locally and nationwide with its gourmet cookies and brownies made with 100% butter, no added artificial flavors or colors, and generous inclusions. The brand’s treats are sold through its website, in specialty grocers and restaurants across the country, and have famously been offered warm to guests at DoubleTree by Hilton hotels since 1995. Christie Cookie Co. also operates a thriving corporate gifting program, contributing to its annual production of 100 million cookies. Find more information at www.christiecookies.com.

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