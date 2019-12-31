Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this January 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu.

1 New on Netflix: January 2020 Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of January 2020. Highlights this month include Grace and Frankie Season 6, Sex Education season 2, Good Girls Season 2, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. Read More 2 Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2020 New year, new Original Series, Comedy Specials, and more! Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2020. Read More 3 Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2020 From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in January 2020. Read More 4 Everything Coming to Disney Plus in January 2020 Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in January 2020. Read More