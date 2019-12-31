Smyrna Police Looking for Suspected Counterfeiter

Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual that purchased items with counterfeit currency.

On December 22, 2019, the individual (pictured below) entered Walmart located at 570 Enon Springs Road East. The individual placed several items of merchandise in a shopping cart, proceeded to the checkout, and purchased the items in the amount of $520 using counterfeit currency.

Anyone who may be able to identify this individual or knows where he can be found is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5434.

MORE CRIME NEWS