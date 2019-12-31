Patricia Allen Henderson, age 70, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro. Patricia was a native of Rutherford County and was a social worker at the VA Hospital for thirty-five years.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, John T. and Lucille Snell Allen. She is survived by her sister, Emily (Mike) Baker; niece and nephew, Heather (Newell) Lawson and Jeffrey (Mary Beth) Baker; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers.

A chapel service for Patricia will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ben Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.