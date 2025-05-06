Tennessee Real ID Requirement Begins May 7

Beginning May 7, Tennessee driver licenses and identification cards that are not REAL ID-compliant will no longer be accepted to enter certain federal buildings, military bases, nuclear power plants, or board commercial flights within the United States.

Tennesseans can apply for a REAL ID before or after the May 7 implementation date. If you are not planning to travel in the near future, you may choose to wait to get a REAL ID. If you think you might need a REAL ID to travel, TDOSHS encourages you to apply for your new credential well before your planned trip. Getting the hard copy of your new ID in the mail can take up to 20 business days.

Obtaining a REAL ID is optional. Non-REAL ID licenses will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting, or accessing hospitals, post offices, banks, federal courts, etc.

After the REAL ID implementation, Tennesseans who choose not to get a REAL ID may use a valid passport or other federally issued photo ID to fly domestically. For the complete list of acceptable IDs, visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website, tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

Last year, TDOSHS began issuing new driver licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features. New REAL ID compliant credentials feature a black circle with a star in the top right corner. Legacy REAL ID compliant credentials have a gold circle with a star in the top right corner. The new and legacy versions of REAL ID both comply with the REAL ID Act and are valid until their expiration date.

To apply for a REAL ID, customers must bring proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, proof of their Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. If your name has changed, you must also bring certified legal documents supporting the name change(s). This could include marriage licenses, divorce decrees, etc. All documents must be original or certified copies. Photocopies are not accepted.

To ensure you’re bringing the correct documents, TDOSHS encourages you to have your REAL ID required documents pre-approved online. Pre-approved documents can save you in-person processing time at the Driver Services Center and may eliminate repeat trips. A complete list of accepted documents and the pre-approval portal are available at tnrealid.gov.

Federal law requires REAL ID applications to be made in person. If you already have a Tennessee driver license or ID, you can apply for a REAL ID at one of the 46 Driver Services Centers or 38 participating County Clerk offices across the state. If you do not have a Tennessee Driver License or ID, you must apply for a REAL ID at a Driver Services Center. To find a Driver Services Center or participating County Clerk, go to tnrealid.gov.

Tennesseans can save time at the Driver Services Center by scheduling an appointment for a REAL ID. To meet demand, TDOSHS added 1,432 additional REAL ID-specific appointment slots per day at Driver Services Centers across the state. Tennesseans can schedule an appointment at tnrealid.gov.

If you are getting a Tennessee license for the first time or it is time to renew your license, the cost to get a REAL ID is $28.00. If you get a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there is a duplication fee of $8 or $12, depending on your license classification.

Most credentials, including REAL ID, renew on an eight-year cycle. The cost to renew a REAL ID is the same as the non-REAL ID version of that credential. Tennesseans with a valid REAL ID do not need to present documents to renew it.

For more information about Tennessee REAL ID, visit tnrealid.gov.

