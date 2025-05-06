Did Mattie Pruitt Make it to the Top 7 on American Idol?

American Idol returned on Monday, May 5, and the remaining eight contestants performed. One contestant was sent home last night, leaving seven contestants in the competition.

The episode was called Judge’s Songs, and the judges selected a song for each contestant to perform. The contestants were given three choices, and at the end of the evening, judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were tied 2-2 for the songs selected by the contestants.

Live voting took place throughout the show, and the remaining six contestants were revealed just a few minutes before the show’s end. Mattie Pruitt and Josh King were the two contestants left standing on stage; it was left to the judges to decide who would go home on Monday Night. After some deliberation, the judges announced Mattie Pruitt would be the seventh contestant to continue in the competition.

Pruitt selected a Jessie Murph song, “Always Been You,” and guessed correctly that Luke Bryan picked the song for her to perform. After the performance, Bryan shared, “I think you have to take aspects of your voice and grow it, but still, sass, sass, sass,” encouraging Pruitt to show more sass in her performances.

American Idol returns on Sunday, May 11th, with the top seven contestants traveling to a Disney Resort for Disney Night and a special guest, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Live voting will continue and the top five contestants will be revealed.

