OBITUARY: Charles Edward Smith

Charles Edward Smith, age 65, of Smyrna passed away Sunday, May 4, 2025 at his home. He was born to his parents, the late Edmond & Ollie May Short Smith, on January 18, 1960 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He is survived by his two children, Amber Ullom of Readyville and Jeremy Edward Smith of Cookeville; Grandchildren, Olivia Jade Ullom & Emma Grace Smith; and his siblings, David Smith of Murfreesboro, Larry Smith of Rockvale, Bobby Smith of Rockvale, and Wanda Welker of Murfreesboro.

A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, He was worked at Bridgestone for over 30 years. Mr. Smith was an avid Nascar fan and loved go kart racing where he won many trophies. He also enjoyed metal detecting.

Memorial Visitation will be from 1 pm to 3 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Woodbury Funeral Home.