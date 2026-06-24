Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for June 24, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between June 17 and June 24, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Edward Delano Bradford

Published: June 24, 2026 – Read full obituary

Eileen Hickey

Published: June 24, 2026 – Read full obituary

Shirley Ann Hood

Published: June 24, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sharon Kay Nell

Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Corey Blake Phillips

Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cynthia Rochelle Haynes

Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Kenneth Burton Mullins

Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Raiden Josiah Simmons

Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

JoAnn Patricia Moyer

Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Nell Stroud

Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Judith Wahl “Judy” Miller

Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dejuan Roberts

Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Linda Fay Jernigan Parker

Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dolores J. Higgins

Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jackie Howard Lytle

Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Don Delno Hughes

Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Breanna Lynn Sullivan

Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Linda S. Bryson Newcomb

Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Marvin Doyle Reynolds

Published: June 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Lynda Faye Logan

Published: June 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Shirley Ann Bly

Published: June 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jean Arnette

Published: June 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cierra Alexis Torres

Published: June 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Marion Ruth Mullins

Published: June 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Florence Kettering Morris

Published: June 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Guy David Travis

Published: June 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Terrance Christopher Mitchell

Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Angela Luna “Angie” Cupples

Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Julia Andrade Taylor

Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Margaret “Peggi” Louise Bordash

Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Michael Brandon Cox

Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Carlos Isaac Blasini Adorno

Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mendie Kay Craven

Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Roy Glenn Guenin

Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Phillip Ed Duncan

Published: June 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dorothy Elaine Porterfield

Published: June 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dr. Fred Pierce Colvin

Published: June 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Thelma Baker Mitchell

Published: June 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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