Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for June 24, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between June 17 and June 24, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Edward Delano Bradford
Published: June 24, 2026 – Read full obituary
Eileen Hickey
Published: June 24, 2026 – Read full obituary
Shirley Ann Hood
Published: June 24, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sharon Kay Nell
Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Corey Blake Phillips
Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cynthia Rochelle Haynes
Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Kenneth Burton Mullins
Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Raiden Josiah Simmons
Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
JoAnn Patricia Moyer
Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Nell Stroud
Published: June 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Judith Wahl “Judy” Miller
Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dejuan Roberts
Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Linda Fay Jernigan Parker
Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dolores J. Higgins
Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jackie Howard Lytle
Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Don Delno Hughes
Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Breanna Lynn Sullivan
Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Linda S. Bryson Newcomb
Published: June 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Marvin Doyle Reynolds
Published: June 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Lynda Faye Logan
Published: June 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Shirley Ann Bly
Published: June 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jean Arnette
Published: June 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cierra Alexis Torres
Published: June 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Marion Ruth Mullins
Published: June 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Florence Kettering Morris
Published: June 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Guy David Travis
Published: June 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Terrance Christopher Mitchell
Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Angela Luna “Angie” Cupples
Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Julia Andrade Taylor
Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Margaret “Peggi” Louise Bordash
Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Michael Brandon Cox
Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Carlos Isaac Blasini Adorno
Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mendie Kay Craven
Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Roy Glenn Guenin
Published: June 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Phillip Ed Duncan
Published: June 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dorothy Elaine Porterfield
Published: June 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dr. Fred Pierce Colvin
Published: June 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Thelma Baker Mitchell
Published: June 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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