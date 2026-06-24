Nashville’s Iconic Bluebird Cafe to Open Satellite Location at New Nissan Stadium

On Tuesday, June 23, the Tennessee Titans and Bluebird Cafe announced Bluebird East, a space at the new Nissan Stadium inspired by the iconic Nashville venue. More Tennessee Event Venue News

Photos: Nashville’s New Nissan Stadium Is Taking Shape

The announcement came during a special songwriters’ round featuring Rhett Akins and Jessi Alexander at Titans House, the new Nissan Stadium experience center in Germantown.

Jenny Deloach, Vice-President of the Tennessee Titans, Entertainment and Fan Engagement, shared that the Bluebird Cafe will be located behind the East Bowl stage on the End Zone side, where they will host artists and songwriters.

In talking about why the Bluebird Cafe decided to expand to the new Nissan Stadium, Erika Woolam- Nichols, COO and General Manager of the Bluebird Cafe, shared that over the years they had been asked to expand but had previously passed on other opportunities, stating, “This was exactly the right one and the right team to join and be a part of.”

Centered around supporting the songwriter community, the partnership includes the legendary venue’s first-ever satellite space as well as opportunities for upcoming songwriters to develop their talents and other community initiatives centered around music education.

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