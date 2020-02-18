Votiva Helps Women Suffering From Physical Changes After Childbirth

After experiencing the joy of delivering a newborn baby, many women find themselves suffering from unexpected physical changes months after birth.

A common health issue among women who have had vaginal births is laxity, or vaginal looseness. Due to the stress and overstretching of tissue during childbirth, many women experience decreased sensitivity, reduced elasticity, dryness, involuntary loss of urine, and painful intercourse, which can have an impact on intimacy and body image. Aging and menopause can also play a part in developing vaginal laxity.

GracePoint Healthcare’s Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Krystal Lynch wants women to know there is hope thanks to the non-surgical treatment Votiva.

Lynch administers Votiva at GracePoint Healthcare in Franklin, which uses a device that uses heat and radio frequency energy to tighten internal and external tissue. The FDA-approved procedure is done in-office without anesthesia, side effects, or recovery time. In three visits, patients receive one treatment every 2-4 weeks and experience improvements they’ve longed for Lynch says.

During the treatment, Votiva’s Forma V device is inserted into the vaginal canal, delivering heat and radio frequency energy to vaginal tissue. Careful rotation of the device is performed to ensure the treatment is applied to the entire inside of the vagina. The Forma V wand is then passed over external tissue to firm the tissue.

“I’ve seen the difference Votiva makes,” Lynch says. “I’m passionate about it because I can see immediate changes in patients. Our patients are seeing results after the first treatment and continued results over time.”

Depending on patient need, the procedure can also be customized to address multiple women’s health and wellness concerns including constipation, urinary tract infections and yeast infections.

The direct-primary-care practice has provided Votiva for two years and has serviced more than 70 women.

“It’s such an intimate procedure and we try to make it the most comfortable as possible,” Lynch says. “This is the most vulnerable position for a woman to be in. It can be difficult to talk about and a lot of women have no idea how to get through it. We’re here to help them and give exceptional patient-centered care.”

This article does not provide medical advice, but is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

