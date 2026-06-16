Tips to Stay Safe During Dangerous Heat as Middle Tennessee Temperatures Rise

As temperatures climb across Middle Tennessee, health officials are reminding residents to take precautions to stay safe during periods of extreme heat.

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According to the CDC, hot weather can affect anyone, but certain groups face a higher risk of heat-related illness, including older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with asthma or heart disease, and those working or exercising outdoors.

Health experts recommend three key steps during periods of high heat: staying cool, staying hydrated, and knowing the warning signs of heat-related illness.

Tips to stay safe during extreme heat:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

If your home does not have air conditioning, go to a cooling center.

Take cool showers or baths when possible.

Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help keep your home cooler.

If you are outside, stay in the shade and wear a wide-brim hat to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity or heavy work during the hottest part of the day.

Check on family members, older adults, and neighbors who may need extra help.

Watch for signs of heat illness such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Keep pets safe by providing cool water and shade, and avoid hot pavement that can burn their paws.

Be prepared for possible power outages during heat waves and know how to stay safe if the power goes out.

Symptoms of overheating can include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, dizziness, headaches, nausea, weakness, and shortness of breath. Health experts say anyone experiencing signs of heat illness should move to a cooler place and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

The CDC notes that some medications may increase the risk of overheating or dehydration, and residents are encouraged to speak with their doctor about any concerns and properly store medications during hot weather.

With rising temperatures expected, Middle Tennesseans are encouraged to plan ahead and take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat.

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