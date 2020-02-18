Norma J. Bennett passed from this life on February 17, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born in Big Rock, TN on August 6, 1934, the youngest child of Gradie Shemwell and Richard McDaniel Walker.

Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings, Ova Bee Walker Jones, Eloise Walker Hicks, Juanita Walker Bekar, and Brandon McDaniel Walker. She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Master Sergeant Clyde J. Bennett, Jr. She traveled with him to military postings in Bermuda, Florida, California, Tennessee, Alaska, and Okinawa before his untimely death in 1969 while serving in Vietnam.

Left to cherish her memory are her only child, Belinda Bennett Qualls and husband Lee, her granddaughters, Morgane Qualls and Christa Qualls Pope and her husband Jeff. Her great-grandchildren Kennedy Grace and Braxton Bennett Pope will miss their beloved “GiGi” immeasurably. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends who will miss her generous spirit and caring ways.

Mrs. Bennett was a member of the United Methodist church. Visitation will be at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at the Stones River National Battlefield Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or a charity of your choice.