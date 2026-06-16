Heart Care Rewritten

Most people do not think about heart care until something feels wrong. Chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, a racing heartbeat or an unexpected diagnosis can quickly shift an ordinary day into a reminder of how important heart health is to every moment that matters.

At TriStar Health, heart care is being rewritten through clinical expertise, advanced technology and a connected network of specialists who help patients better understand their heart health before symptoms become serious. That focus begins with access to screening tools that can help identify risk earlier.

One of those tools is a cardiac calcium scoring test.

This painless, non-invasive test takes about ten minutes and can help detect early signs of heart disease. It is available now at many TriStar Health locations for $45.

While checking blood pressure and laboratory tests are an important part of understanding heart health, it is only one piece of the picture. A cardiac calcium scoring test provides a more detailed look inside the coronary arteries to identify calcium buildup, which may be an early sign of heart disease. The test can offer patients and their doctors insight that a blood pressure measurement and laboratory assessment alone cannot provide.

Heart disease does not always announce itself clearly. Some people experience symptoms. Others may have risk factors they do not fully recognize, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, a family history of stroke or heart disease, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle or being overweight.

That is why heart screening is so important.

At TriStar Health, heart screening can include blood tests to check cholesterol and glucose levels, blood pressure checks and imaging tests that help screen for heart disease and other important health conditions. The cardiac calcium scoring test is often recommended for men age 40 and older and women age 45 and older, especially those with risk factors such as diabetes, family history of stroke or heart disease, high blood pressure, smoking, sedentary lifestyle or being overweight by 10 pounds or more.

TriStar Health’s broader cardiovascular network includes more than 100 heart specialists in more than 30 locations across Middle Tennessee. These teams care for patients through prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

When symptoms are serious, quick access to care matters. TriStar Health offers 18 emergency care sites across Middle Tennessee, including 10 hospitals accredited as Chest Pain Centers by The Joint Commission and the American College of Cardiology. From there, patients can be connected to the right level of cardiovascular care, including cardiac catheterization, interventional cardiology procedures and advanced imaging.

For patients who need surgery, TriStar Centennial Medical Center provides heart surgery supported by specialized cardiac teams and advanced treatment options. TriStar Health also offers vascular surgery at select locations for conditions affecting the blood vessels and circulatory system outside the heart.

For many people, the first step may be much simpler: a ten-minute test, a $45 screening and a better understanding of their risk.

TriStar Health is rewriting heart care with expertise, innovation and a connected team focused on helping patients protect the moments they do not want to miss.

Find a heart screening location near you at TriStarHealth.com/HeartScreening.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email