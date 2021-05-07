Registration is open for the Town of Smyrna’s Annual Top Gun Night Run 6k benefitting the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial.

The 2021 Top Gun Night Run will be held Friday, November 5, 7:00 p.m., at Lee Victory Recreation Park. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport, Smyrna Municipal Golf Course, and the finish line at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. The run is chip-timed, USATF certified, and limited to 650 participants.

Participants can register online or in person at the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department, located in the Smyrna Event Center at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East. Online registration information will be available on the Town’s website, www.townofsmyrna.org. The $50 entry fee includes a t-shirt and a custom medal awarded at the finish line. All proceeds benefit the memorial.

“We encourage runners and walkers to register as soon as possible. The race sold out last year and we anticipate this again in 2021,” noted Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “Top Gun Night Run is a great opportunity to enjoy a festive atmosphere and the beauty of the memorial at night.”