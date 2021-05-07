Registration is open for the Town of Smyrna’s Annual Top Gun Night Run 6k benefitting the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial.

The 2021 Top Gun Night Run will be held Friday, November 5, 7:00 p.m., at Lee Victory Recreation Park. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport, Smyrna Municipal Golf Course, and the finish line at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. The run is chip-timed, USATF certified, and limited to 650 participants.

Participants can register online or in person at the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department, located in the Smyrna Event Center at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East. Online registration information will be available on the Town’s website, www.townofsmyrna.org. The $50 entry fee includes a t-shirt and a custom medal awarded at the finish line. All proceeds benefit the memorial.

“We encourage runners and walkers to register as soon as possible. The race sold out last year and we anticipate this again in 2021,” noted Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “Top Gun Night Run is a great opportunity to enjoy a festive atmosphere and the beauty of the memorial at night.”


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here