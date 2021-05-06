Although it is cool right now in Middle Tennessee, National Weather Service (NWS) says more rain and thunderstorms are expected later Thursday.

However, Friday will be an ideal spring day with sun and a high near 69, making Friday a great day to be outdoors. Then, the rain moves in again with rain showers expected Saturday and more thunderstorms Sunday.

NWS Forecast Summary:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area late Thursday afternoon into the early evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Picture perfect day on Friday with highs in the 60s.

Somewhat soggy weather pattern beginning on Saturday through at least the first half of next week. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Sunday

Live Weather Radar

Your Weekend Forecast

Friday

Sunny with a high near 69, low around 49 and increasing clouds on Friday night



Saturday

High near 67, Low around 54

40% chance of showers mainly after 2pm with a calm wind and a 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Sunday

High near 79, Low around 56

A chance of showers between 8am – 2pm and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm

Showers and possibly thunderstorms continue into Sunday night. Chance of precipitation is 70%.