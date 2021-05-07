Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) Chief Larry Farley promoted Joshua Sanders to the position of Captain effective March 29, 2021.

“Josh is an incredible asset to RCFR, and I know he will serve our department and the community well in this new role,” said Farley.

Sanders, who also serves as Assistant Fire Marshal for the department, began his career with RCFR in 2016.

He has a combined 19 years’ experience in the fire service, holds a Master’s Degree in Emergency Services Management and is certified through the Tennessee Commission on Firefighting as a Fire Officer IV.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this promotion,” said Sanders. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve such an amazing community, and appreciate Chief Farley’s confidence in my abilities. I look forward to transitioning into this new role and continuing to do what I love.”