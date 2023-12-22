Tomasino Scores Twice in 4-2 Win Over Flyers



Juuse Saros became the franchise’s second-winningest goaltender, Philip Tomasino recorded the first multi-goal game of his career and Colton Sissons collected his 100th career assist as the Nashville Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

“It was outstanding, all game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We felt really competitive on the puck. The things we didn’t do on Tuesday, I thought we did them tonight and we played about a 58-minute game that I felt very comfortable with.”

“I thought we just battled hard and toward the end of the game, I think we started getting to our game a little more, and it worked out,” Tomasino said. “It was an awesome effort from our group and it’s always nice to get it done for the dads as well.”

The result moves Nashville to 19-14-0 on the season as they return home to face the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Source: Nashville Predators

