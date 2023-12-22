Carrabba’s Italian Grill Offers Double Bonus Sale

TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 21, 2023) – Carrabba’s Italian Grill is giving guests even more ways to share joyful family meals this holiday season with a new offer giving twice the bonus cards with every $50 in gift cards purchased. Guests can also get extra savings when they order online on “Christmas Eve Eve,” Dec. 23.

“This holiday season, we are thrilled to bring our guests the opportunity to share the warm Italian hospitality we’re known for through this special offer,” said Bronze Major, Head of Marketing for Carrabba’s Italian Grill. “We invite all gift card givers and recipients to come in and enjoy special moments together – for lunch or dinner – throughout the year.”

The special gift card offers include:

Double Bonus Sale: Get TWO $10 bonus gift cards instead of one when you purchase $50 in gift cards from now through December 29. Cards can be plastic or digital and used for online orders or for in-restaurant dining. Bonus cards can be redeemed either Jan. 1-Feb. 11 or Feb. 26-March 31 st and cannot be combined with any other offer.

Now open daily for lunch, Carrabba’s Italian Grill is known for flavorful Italian food using only the best ingredients and preparing handmade dishes cooked to order. And Carrabba’s Italian Grill gift cards and bonus cards are the perfect gift to give to anyone – or keep for yourself.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill gift cards can be purchased at all restaurant locations or online at https://www.buyatab.com/custom/carrabbas. Digital gift cards are also available.

Source: Bloomin’ Brands

