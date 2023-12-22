Vanderbilt Football Signs 19 Players to Letter of Intent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea and his staff signed 19 players to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
In the class, seven players won state championships during their prep careers. All but three of the signees played multiple sports, while eight played three sports. The class represents 10 states, with four signees each from Tennessee and Texas leading the way. The class includes 10 offensive players and nine defensive signees.
In terms of athleticism and measurables, eight players in the class are at least 6-foot-4, while 12 players have arm measurements of at least 32 inches. Joseph McVay and Witt Edwards were named to the 247Sports Freaks List. Other athletic measurements include:
- Jaylin Lackey: 10.85 seconds in the 100 meters
- Johann Cardenas: Benched 405 pounds and ran the 100 meters in 11.2 seconds
- Simeon Boulware: ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds
- Joseph McVay: High jump of six feet, six inches
- Tate Hamby: 6-4 high jump and 22-9 long jump
- Glenn Seabrooks: School-record 555 pound squat
Five of the players are expected to enroll at Vanderbilt in January: Callahan Blair, Boulware, Dontae Carter, Mason Carter and Alvin Williamson Jr.
|Name
|Early?
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|High School
|Boski Barrett
|WR
|5-11
|175
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|Webb School
|Callahan Blair
|Early Enrollee
|DL
|6-4
|230
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Calvary Christian Academy
|Simeon Boulware
|Early Enrollee
|DL
|6-5
|250
|Dacula, Ga.
|Dacula
|Tristen Brown
|WR
|5-10
|185
|Houston, Texas
|Lamar
|Johann Cardenas
|RB
|6-0
|215
|Katy, Texas
|Saint Thomas
|Dontae Carter
|Early Enrollee
|DB
|6-1
|175
|Cibolo, Texas
|Byron P. Steele
|Mason Carter
|Early Enrollee
|ATH
|6-5
|220
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Baldwin
|Brycen Coleman
|TE
|6-5
|210
|Ocean City, Md.
|Decatur
|Jamison Curtis
|LB
|6-1
|220
|Saraland, Ala.
|Saraland
|Witt Edwards
|ATH
|6-5
|215
|Wagoner, Okla.
|Wagoner
|Tate Hamby
|DB
|6-2
|190
|West Monroe, La.
|Ouachita Christian
|Jaylin Lackey
|DB
|6-0
|185
|Atlanta, Ga.
|South Gwinnett
|Joseph McVay
|WR
|6-1
|190
|Earle, Ark.
|Earle
|Whit Muschamp
|QB
|6-1
|190
|Columbia, S.C.
|Baylor School (Tenn.)
|Josh Raymond
|OL
|6-4
|280
|Lake Mary, Fla.
|Lake Mary
|Glenn Seabrooks III
|DL
|6-3
|320
|Madison, Tenn.
|Davidson Academy
|Jérémy St-Hilaire
|QB
|6-4
|220
|Montréal, Canada
|McCallie School (Tenn.)
|CJ Williams
|OL
|6-6
|340
|Amityville, N.Y.
|Deerfield Academy (Mass.)
|Alvin Williamson Jr.
|Early Enrollee
|DB
|6-0
|180
|Cibolo, Texas
|Byron P. Steele