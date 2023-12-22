Vanderbilt Football Signs 19 Players to Letter of Intent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea and his staff signed 19 players to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

In the class, seven players won state championships during their prep careers. All but three of the signees played multiple sports, while eight played three sports. The class represents 10 states, with four signees each from Tennessee and Texas leading the way. The class includes 10 offensive players and nine defensive signees.

In terms of athleticism and measurables, eight players in the class are at least 6-foot-4, while 12 players have arm measurements of at least 32 inches. Joseph McVay and Witt Edwards were named to the 247Sports Freaks List. Other athletic measurements include:

Jaylin Lackey: 10.85 seconds in the 100 meters

Johann Cardenas: Benched 405 pounds and ran the 100 meters in 11.2 seconds

Simeon Boulware: ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds

Joseph McVay: High jump of six feet, six inches

Tate Hamby: 6-4 high jump and 22-9 long jump

Glenn Seabrooks: School-record 555 pound squat

Five of the players are expected to enroll at Vanderbilt in January: Callahan Blair, Boulware, Dontae Carter, Mason Carter and Alvin Williamson Jr.

Name Early? Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Boski Barrett WR 5-11 175 Knoxville, Tenn. Webb School Callahan Blair Early Enrollee DL 6-4 230 Palm Harbor, Fla. Calvary Christian Academy Simeon Boulware Early Enrollee DL 6-5 250 Dacula, Ga. Dacula Tristen Brown WR 5-10 185 Houston, Texas Lamar Johann Cardenas RB 6-0 215 Katy, Texas Saint Thomas Dontae Carter Early Enrollee DB 6-1 175 Cibolo, Texas Byron P. Steele Mason Carter Early Enrollee ATH 6-5 220 Jacksonville, Fla. Baldwin Brycen Coleman TE 6-5 210 Ocean City, Md. Decatur Jamison Curtis LB 6-1 220 Saraland, Ala. Saraland Witt Edwards ATH 6-5 215 Wagoner, Okla. Wagoner Tate Hamby DB 6-2 190 West Monroe, La. Ouachita Christian Jaylin Lackey DB 6-0 185 Atlanta, Ga. South Gwinnett Joseph McVay WR 6-1 190 Earle, Ark. Earle Whit Muschamp QB 6-1 190 Columbia, S.C. Baylor School (Tenn.) Josh Raymond OL 6-4 280 Lake Mary, Fla. Lake Mary Glenn Seabrooks III DL 6-3 320 Madison, Tenn. Davidson Academy Jérémy St-Hilaire QB 6-4 220 Montréal, Canada McCallie School (Tenn.) CJ Williams OL 6-6 340 Amityville, N.Y. Deerfield Academy (Mass.) Alvin Williamson Jr. Early Enrollee DB 6-0 180 Cibolo, Texas Byron P. Steele Source: Vanderbilt