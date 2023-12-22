Coming to Prime Video January 2024

Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2024. January 1st will see big-name movies added to Prime Video, including the first four films in the Mission Impossible franchise, Superman, and more.

January 1st

  • Peppa Pig S1-S2
  • 42
  • 1984
  • About Last Night (2014)
  • Airplane!
  • Alfie
  • Along Came a Spider
  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II
  • Bridesmaids
  • Chaplin
  • Conan The Barbarian
  • Couples Retreat
  • Cruel Intentions
  • Cry Freedom
  • Dave Chappelle’s Block Party
  • Did You Hear About the Morgans?
  • Europa Report
  • Everything You Always…Sex
  • Finding Forrester
  • Fled
  • Forrest Gump
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Heaven’s Gate
  • Hoodlum
  • I Am Ali
  • I Am Bolt
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • It’s A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version)
  • It’s A Wonderful Life
  • Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
  • Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
  • Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
  • Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
  • Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
  • Jesse Stone: Night Passage
  • Jesse Stone: No Remorse
  • Jesse Stone: Sea Change
  • Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
  • Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
  • John Lewis: Good Trouble
  • Judgment At Nuremberg
  • Jumanji
  • Jumping The Broom
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space
  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Lifeforce
  • Like a Boss
  • Little Nicky
  • Love Happens
  • Mad Max
  • Major Payne
  • Mary, Queen of Scots
  • Miles Ahead
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
  • Money Train
  • Muscle Shoals
  • No Country for Old Men
  • No Good Deed
  • Non-Stop
  • Notting Hill
  • One Fine Morning
  • Pariah
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Prince Avalanche
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Red 2
  • Rejoice and Shout
  • Return To Seoul
  • Role Models
  • Rollerball
  • Rules of Engagement
  • San Andreas
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Side Effects
  • Something Wild
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Stargate: Continuum
  • Stargate: The Ark of Truth
  • Step Brothers
  • Superman II
  • Superman III
  • Superman IV: The Quest For Peace
  • Superman Returns
  • Superman: The Movie
  • Takers
  • Teen Witch
  • The Bounty Hunter
  • The Cable Guy
  • The Death Of Dick Long
  • The Eagle
  • The Giver
  • The Good Lie
  • The Gunman
  • The Killing
  • The Last House on the Left
  • The Long Goodbye
  • The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
  • The Wedding Planner
  • The Wiz
  • Think Like a Man
  • Think Like a Man Too
  • To Sir, With Love
  • Two Can Play That Game
  • Valkyrie
  • What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
  • You, Me And Dupree
  • Zola

January 2

  • The Bad Guys

January 5

  • Foe
  • Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
  • Hit S3
  • James May: Our Man in India

January 9

  • Landscape with Invisible Hand
  • The Passenger

January 12

  • ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)
  • Role Play

January 16

  • Burn After Reading
  • Fast X

January 19

  • Dance Life
  • Hazbin Hotel
  • LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland
  • Zorro (2024)
  • The Other Zoey

January 23

  • Kevin James: Irregardless

January 26

  • Expats

