City Council Approves Tennis Court Renovations for Old Fort Park

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, May 2, 2024, to approve an agreement with Steelhead Building Group, LLC for renovation of the Tennis Court at Old Fort Park. The cost of renovation is estimated at $1,244,403 and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA).

“We are excited to see renovations get underway on the Tennis Court in Old Fort Park,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland. “The decision to add pickleball courts to the outdoor Tennis Court area comes with the recognition that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and has captured the excitement of all ages and skill levels.”

The court renovations at Old Fort Park includes resurfacing of six tennis courts, fencing, lighting, additional pedestrian access, bleacher pads, and the transition of two tennis courts to six pickleball courts with a hitting wall in between.

The project will begin with demolition of the eight original tennis courts. Construction is expected to begin in late Spring 2024 with expected completion in Fall 2024.

WOLD Architects and Engineers, a national architectural and engineering firm with extensive expertise in parks and recreation design and a local office in Brentwood, designed the new layout.

“We are honored to be a part of this project to help bring a desired refresh to such a widely loved park,” said Jim Gilliam, Principal at Wold Architects and Engineers. “We’re excited to see the new tennis and pickleball courts come to life and look forward to the positive impact the park updates will have on the community in Murfreesboro for many years to come.”

For more information on Brentwood-based Steelhead Building Group, visit https://www.steelheadbg.com/#indiv-pg-about-us

The new outdoor Tennis and Pickleball courts slated for this Fall will be located near the eight-court Adams Indoor Tennis Complex at 925 Golf Lane in Old Fort Park. The Adams Tennis Complex was dedicated in 2015. For more information on Adams Tennis Complex and outdoor facilities, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/807/Adams-Tennis-Complex

For more information on Parks & Recreation projects, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2578/Projects-and-Plans

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy