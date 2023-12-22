OBITUARY: Stephen Douglas ‘Steve’ Young Sr.

Stephen Douglas “Steve” Young, Sr., age 60 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

He was born October 23, 1963, to the late Robert Edward, and Gwendolyn Felts Young.

Steve is survived by his wife Joye Jacobus Young; children, Stephen Douglas Young, Jr. and his wife Latisha of North Little Rock, AR, Samantha Young Hodge and her husband Tim of Antioch, TN and Lindsey Nicole Young of Hot Springs, AR; two grandchildren; sister, Lynne Maxwell and her husband Jerry of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, David Young and his wife Julie of Murfreesboro, TN, Brian Young and his wife Jodi of Murfreesboro, TN, and Eddie Young of Knoxville, TN.

A Celebration of Life will held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 28, 2023 at North Boulevard Church of Christ with David Young officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 prior to the Celebration of Life at the church.

Steve was a member of the Church of Christ and was a 4th degree black belt and instructor in Taekwondo and an extraordinary artist.

An online guestbook for the Young family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

