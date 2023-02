Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of February 13, 2023

College basketball programs in Tennessee have some crucial matchups this week. Here you will see what time and where to watch all the teams across the state.

Tuesday, February 14

Vanderbilt (13-12) @ South Carolina (9-16)

5:30 PM on SECN

Wednesday, February 15

ETSU (10-17) @ Western Carolina (14-13)

6 PM on ESPN+

Chattanooga (14-13) @ VMI (6-21)

6 PM on ESPN+

6 PM on ESPN+

#1 Alabama (22-3) @ #10 Tennessee (19-6)

6 PM on ESPN2

6 PM on ESPN2

Evansville (5-22) @ Belmont (18-9)

6:30 PM on ESPN+

6:30 PM on ESPN+

Thursday, February 16

#25 FAU (24-2) @ MTSU (15-11)

6 PM on Stadium

Jacksonville (12-13) @ Austin Peay (8-19)

7 PM on ESPN+

7 PM on ESPN+

North Florida (11-15) @ Lipscomb (16-11)

7 PM on ESPN+

7 PM on ESPN+

UCF (15-9) @ Memphis (19-6)

7 PM on ESPN+

7 PM on ESPN+

Lindenwood (9-18) @ Tennessee Tech (12-15)

7:30 PM on ESPN+

7:30 PM on ESPN+

TSU (16-11) @ Morehead State (17-10)

8 PM on ESPNU/ESPN+

8 PM on ESPNU/ESPN+

SIUE (17-10) @ UT Martin (16-11)

8 PM on ESPN+

8 PM on ESPN+

Saturday, February 18

UNC Greensboro (18-9) @ Chattanooga (14-13)

11 AM on CBSSN

#10 Tennessee (19-6) @ Kentucky (16-9)

12 PM on CBS

12 PM on CBS

UT Martin (16-11) @ Tennessee Tech (12-15)

3 PM on ESPN+

3 PM on ESPN+

North Florida (11-15) @ Austin Peay (8-19)

3 PM on ESPN+

3 PM on ESPN+

SIUE (17-10) @ TSU (16-11)

3:30 PM on ESPN+

3:30 PM on ESPN+

Jacksonville (12-13) @ Lipscomb (16-11)

4 PM on ESPN+

4 PM on ESPN+

FIU (13-13) @ MTSU (15-11)

5 PM on ESPN+

5 PM on ESPN+

Auburn (17-8) @ Vanderbilt (13-12)

7:30 PM on SECN

7:30 PM on SECN

Sunday, February 19