La Vergne Fire Rescue Earns New ISO 2 Rating

After review by the Insurance Services Office, the City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department has received a new, improved ISO rating. The new ISO 2/2X rating is part of the continuing effort by the fire rescue department to provide the best assistance to residents and visitors in need of emergency services. The new ISO score goes into effect May 1, 2023.

The ISO rating determines how well a department is able to serve its community in the event of an emergency. The ISO ratings range from 1 to 10 with 1 being the best score you can achieve. To determine what ISO rating a department should be assigned, the organization uses a Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS). The FSRS uses four scales including community risk reduction, water supply, fire department, and emergency communications system.

According to Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), as of 2022, only 36 departments in Tennessee had received ISO 2 ratings while eight departments had received an ISO 1 rating.

“We are extremely proud of our firefighters and the team that worked on this project so we could improve on our ISO rating,” says Chief Ronny Beasley. “My goal is better efficiency and with that we were able to reach several benchmarks within the ISO rating system.”

Chief Beasley attributes the lower ISO classification to a change in administrative processes, training, documentation, and gaining a better understanding of available water in the city.

Lower ISO ratings can decrease home insurance rates in the community. Residents are encouraged to contact their insurance providers to see if the new ISO rating could decrease their premiums or payments.