Valentine’s Day Weather 2023: Wind Advisory and A Stormy Relationship

Your Valentine’s Day weather will blow you and your significant other away today. Almost literally, as a Wind Advisory goes into effect at 3:00 this afternoon and continues thru tomorrow morning. But, temps will be pleasant.

Wednesday afternoon and especially into Thursday we will be monitoring multiple rounds of Spring-like strong to severe storms ahead of a cold front. It’s still a bit too early, but, strong winds seem likely, and a slight chance of isolated tornadoes. We will continue to monitor this as the event moves closer.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 243 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-150000- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0005.230214T2100Z-230215T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 243 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.