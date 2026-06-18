In Loving Memory of Terrance C. Mitchell “NuNu”

Terrance C. Mitchell, affectionately known as “NuNu,” was a gentle, caring, and kind-hearted soul whose warm spirit touched everyone who knew him. Known for his laid-back personality and unforgettable smile, Terrance brought comfort, laughter, and love to family and friends throughout his life.

Terrance was preceded in death by his father, Terrance Mitchell; his grandfather, L.V. Bonds; his grandmother, Carrie Jackson-Bonds; his baby sister, Crystal Bonds; and his uncle Michael Jackson.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his beloved daughter, Julianna Grace Malchow; his loving mother, Irene Bonds; his twin sisters, Chantelle (Rodney) Bonds-Jackson and Arielle Bonds; his aunts, Lillian Jackson and Cherry Scruggs; his uncle, Claude Jackson of Chicago, Illinois; his aunt, Evelyn Williams; and his cousin, Juanita Williams, who held a special place in his heart. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives, cousins, extended family members, and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

Terrance had a deep appreciation for making and writing music. His gentle spirit, compassionate heart, and sweet nature made a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Whether sharing a smile, offering kindness, or simply being present for those he loved, Terrance had a way of making people feel valued and cared for. Although his presence will be deeply missed, the love he shared and the memories he created will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Forever NuNu

He was our son,

our brother, our father, and somehow, he was a gift to each of us in a different way.

He carried a gentleness that never demanded attention, yet filled every room he entered.

His kindness wasn’t something he spoke about; it was simply who he was. It lived in his actions, in his patience, and in the quiet way he cared for those he loved.

His smile could soften the hardest day.

It was warm and genuine, the kind of smile that made you feel welcome, understood, and never alone. It reflected the goodness that lived in his heart, a goodness that never needed to prove itself.

He was honest in a world that often rewards pretense.

What you saw was who he truly was, real, sincere, and faithful to his values. He treated people with respect, offered help without expectation, and loved without conditions.

As a son, he brought pride and joy.

As a brother, he brought friendship, laughter, and loyalty. As a father, he gave love, guidance, and strength. Every role he carried was woven with the same beautiful qualities: compassion, integrity, and an unwavering heart.

Though we miss him more than words can express, we carry pieces of him with us every day.

In every act of kindness, every shared laugh, and every honest conversation, his spirit remains.

When we remember his smile,

his gentle nature, and the remarkable person he was, we are reminded that a life does not have to be loud to be extraordinary

Forever loved.

Forever missed. Forever NuNu.

With all our love,

~ Peppa

Memorial service: June 27, 1:00 p.m. at BGCM Event Center, 903 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38106

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services – Smyrna.

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