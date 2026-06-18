6/18/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 85 and a Current Temp of 78; Chance of Thunderstorms Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 77.9°F with a wind speed of 8.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and no precipitation has been recorded so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.9°F, while the low was 73.8°F. Winds peaked at up to 15.1 mph during the day, and there was a 40% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0.04 in of rain. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to maintain a low of 73.8°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 6.7 mph. The likelihood of rain tonight is around 25%, and the overcast conditions will persist.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Please stay tuned for updates as the weather evolves.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|85°F
|74°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|84°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Tuesday
|84°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Wednesday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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