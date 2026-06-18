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Home Weather 6/18/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 85 and a Current Temp...

6/18/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 85 and a Current Temp of 78; Chance of Thunderstorms Overnight

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 77.9°F with a wind speed of 8.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and no precipitation has been recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.9°F, while the low was 73.8°F. Winds peaked at up to 15.1 mph during the day, and there was a 40% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0.04 in of rain. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to maintain a low of 73.8°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 6.7 mph. The likelihood of rain tonight is around 25%, and the overcast conditions will persist.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Please stay tuned for updates as the weather evolves.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
74°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
40% chance · 0.04 in
Now
78°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 85°F 74°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 84°F 68°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Tuesday 84°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Wednesday 80°F 61°F Overcast

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