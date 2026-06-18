6/18/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 85 and a Current Temp of 78; Chance of Thunderstorms Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 77.9°F with a wind speed of 8.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and no precipitation has been recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.9°F, while the low was 73.8°F. Winds peaked at up to 15.1 mph during the day, and there was a 40% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0.04 in of rain. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to maintain a low of 73.8°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 6.7 mph. The likelihood of rain tonight is around 25%, and the overcast conditions will persist.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Please stay tuned for updates as the weather evolves.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 74°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 40% chance · 0.04 in Now 78°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 85°F 74°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 84°F 68°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Tuesday 84°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Wednesday 80°F 61°F Overcast

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