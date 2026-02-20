Suspect In Feb. 1 Shooting Taken Into Custody After Court Appearance

Attempted homicide suspect Dumonta Burns turned himself in at court Tuesday morning after authorities say he shot a man on Feb. 1.

Burns appeared in court on an unrelated case when deputies served warrants charging him with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and failure to appear. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies took him into custody.

The 24-year-old is accused of shooting a man on Sulphur Springs Road on Sunday, Feb. 1. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a past altercation between family members.

Burns is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His next hearing is scheduled for March 9 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

