Friday, February 20, 2026
No menu items!
Home Crime Suspect In Feb. 1 Shooting Taken Into Custody After Court Appearance

Suspect In Feb. 1 Shooting Taken Into Custody After Court Appearance

By
Source Staff
-
0
42
Dumonta Burns

Attempted homicide suspect Dumonta Burns turned himself in at court Tuesday morning after authorities say he shot a man on Feb. 1.

Burns appeared in court on an unrelated case when deputies served warrants charging him with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and failure to appear. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies took him into custody.

The 24-year-old is accused of shooting a man on Sulphur Springs Road on Sunday, Feb. 1. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a past altercation between family members.

More Crime News

Burns is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His next hearing is scheduled for March 9 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×