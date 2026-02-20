Friday, February 20, 2026
Home Weather 2/20/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 66°F, Light Evening Showers Possible in...

2/20/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 66°F, Light Evening Showers Possible in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with a current temperature of 66°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 11.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s forecast suggests a mild day with temperatures peaking at 68.2°F and dipping to a low of 52.9°F in the evening. Although the sky remains clear at present, there is a 57% chance of slight rain later today, with winds reaching up to 20 mph. The anticipated precipitation total for the day is a light 0.07 inches.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at the day’s low of 52.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 7.6 mph. Although the chance of precipitation drops to 17%, the sky is forecasted to become overcast as the evening progresses.

Residents should keep an eye on the weather as slight changes and occasional rain showers are anticipated throughout the day and into the evening. It is advisable to carry light rain gear if planning to be outdoors later today.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
53°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
18%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
57% chance · 0.07 in
Now
66°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
5:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 53°F Rain: slight
Saturday 52°F 36°F Rain: slight
Sunday 37°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 58°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 42°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

