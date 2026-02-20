La Vergne Police Department Swears In Dispatcher, 2 Officers

The La Vergne Police Department welcomed three new members during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Thursday, Feb. 19, formally adding one emergency communications specialist and two patrol officers to the department.

Amanda Best was sworn in as an emergency communications specialist. Jack Sugden-Kundar and Derry Lomax took the oath of office as patrol officers.

Police Chief Christopher Moews highlighted the critical role dispatchers play in public safety operations during the ceremony and acknowledged the high-stress nature of emergency communications. He noted that dispatchers often manage multiple incidents at once while guiding callers through emergencies from the other end of a phone line.

“Nothing shows the importance of this position more than the recent events that we had with the pursuit and the professionalism that was displayed by our team during that incident,” he said. “To have somebody of your experience, caliber, and professionalism — we’re glad to have you.”

Turning to the department’s newest patrol officers, Moews spoke about the long-term commitment required in law enforcement.

“Law enforcement is not for everybody,” he said. “It’s a profession that’s going to give you a lot, but it’s going to demand a lot.”

He encouraged the officers to reflect on their oath and remain grounded in integrity and accountability throughout their careers.

Moews also recognized the support of family members and loved ones in attendance, noting that strong support systems are essential in a demanding profession.

Click for More News

The ceremony concluded with the administration of the oath of office and photos with family members, department leadership, and city officials.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email