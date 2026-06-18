Suspect Arrested After Multi-Agency Pursuit Through Cannon County

On June 17, 2026 the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodbury Police Department were notified by Cannon County Dispatch of a stolen vehicle from Metro Nashville PD driven by a Tyler Beasley. This vehicle had been involved in police pursuits in Smyrna and LaVergne and the subject had felony warrants. Murfreesboro PD advised that the vehicle was last seen heading towards Cannon County on John Bragg Highway.

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Sgt Drake saw the vehicle around Parsley’s market and attempted to stop the vehicle near the SRM quarry. The vehicle failed to stop and began going at a high rate of speed into the city of Woodbury. Close to the Woodbury PD Headquarters, city officers got involved in the chase, as well as more Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

The suspect turned from Main Street onto N McCrary and then onto Water Street where he nearly struck WPD Investigator Froome’s vehicle. He then turned onto Doolittle Rd and then turned left onto Pleasant Ridge. When the suspect arrived at the Frank Walkup Memorial bridge, he struck the side of Investigator Reed’s vehicle, causing extensive damage to the passenger side of the CCSO vehicle. He then continued on Locke Creek Road and spike strips were successfully deployed by Woodbury PD Sgt Curtis at the intersection of Old Murfreesboro Rd, which caused three of the four tires to begin deflating. The suspect then turned right into Old Murfreesboro Rd towards Rutherford County.

He lost control due to the deflated tires just before New Hope Church of Christ and went into a yard. As he was attempting to get back on the roadway he made contact with the front of Chief Deputy Brown’s vehicle, causing minimal damage to the front bumper and fender. Investigator Reed was in front of the stolen vehicle and attempted to slow him down. The suspect struck the rear of Investigator Reed’s vehicle and came to a stop. He then put the truck in reverse trying to get away and made contact with the front end of Chief Deputy Brown’s vehicle again. As Deputies were ordering the suspect out of the truck it was still in reverse and was spinning the tires. Deputies were able to get him out of the vehicle and take him into custody without further incident.

The suspect was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting arrest, vandalism, DUI 4th offense, implied consent, theft over $10,000, vehicular assault, and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $135,000 and he has active felony warrants in other jurisdictions as well. He is considered innocent until proven guilty.

No vehicles were damaged other than Sheriff’s Office vehicles that were hit by the suspect and the only property damage was a destroyed mailbox on Doolittle Rd. If you live in any of the areas this took place and had damage that police did not see, please call 615-563-4322 and we will get your information for the report.

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