Tennessee Lottery Results for June 18, 2026

On Thursday, June 18, 2026, Tennessee Lottery players saw fresh results for Powerball, Mega Millions, and a full lineup of in-state favorites like Cash 3 and Daily Tennessee Jackpot. With Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continuing to climb, and state games delivering daily excitement, there’s plenty for players to track this week. Check your tickets and visit again soon for the next round of winning numbers and prize updates.
June 17, 2026
26
49
53
61
PB12
17
44
63
67
PB24
June 16, 2026
20
53
67
70
MB12
June 17, 2026
16
18
33
51
SB09
June 17, 2026
09
26
27
32
CB05
June 17, 2026
17
30
34
36
June 17, 2026
04
07
16
21
LB03
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
June 16, 2026
June 16, 2026
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
June 16, 2026
June 16, 2026
For more Tennessee Lottery updates and the latest winning numbers, keep an eye on this page and check back after each drawing.
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