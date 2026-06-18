Mrs. Mendie Kay Craven age 49 of Viola, TN, died suddenly on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born March 22, 1976, in Murfreesboro, TN, worked as a registered nurse, and was a member of Long Mountain The Baptist Church. Mendie was known to her grandchildren as “Minnie”; she loved to travel and loved her family, kids, and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Brent Craven, son David (Courtney) Craven, daughter Brynn (Michael) Thompson, grandchildren Willow Craven, Brooks Craven, and Meadow Craven, sister Deanna (Jeff) Smith, niece Marlee Smith, brother Martin (Lisa) Bell, several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Mrs. Craven was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Sue Martin Bell.

Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 26, 2025 in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Elder Eric Wood, Elder Tim Pelham, and Elder Frank Randolph will officiate. The Nursing Honor Guard will be present in recognition of Mendie’s service as a nurse. Interment will follow at Viola Cemetery. The Craven family will receive friends Sunday, May 25 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. at the parlors of McMinnville Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcminnvillefuneralhhome.com

McMinnville Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. 931-473-6606.

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This obituary was published by McMinnville Funeral Home.

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