OBITUARY: Roy Glenn Guenin

Roy Glenn Guenin passed on June 15, 2026, at the age of 94.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a Service to Celebrate at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on June 20, 2026, at 12:00 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Complete obituary will be posted once it is available.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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