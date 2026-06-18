Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $452 Million for Friday Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching half a billion dollars with no winner in sight. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday’s drawing.More Tennessee Lottery Results!

Recent Winning Numbers

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday, June 16, 2026, were 12, 20, 53, 67, 70, and the Mega Ball was 12. No one matched all six numbers to claim the $430 million jackpot.

Current Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $452 million, with the next drawing scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026. The cash option is estimated at $201 million.

It has been three months since anyone won the jackpot. The last top winner was a ticket purchased in Ohio that claimed a $60 million prize on March 17.

How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Tickets cost $5 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

Jackpot at a Glance

Drawing date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Jackpot: $452 million (annuitized)

Cash option: $201 million

Drawings: Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET

Ticket price: $5 per play

Odds of winning jackpot: 1 in 302,575,350

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