OBITUARY: Florence Morris

Florence Morris passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on June 16, 2026.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Florence spent most of her life in Sylacauga, Alabama, where she built a life centered on faith, family, compassion, and service to others. Prior to her retirement, she devoted herself to nursing, specializing in geriatric care. Her gentle spirit, patience, and dedication brought comfort and dignity to countless individuals and families throughout her career.

Florence was a woman of deep and abiding faith. While living in Reidsville, North Carolina, she faithfully served as an active member and prayer warrior at Osbourne Baptist Church for more than twenty years. In recent years, she was also a devoted member of North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Her steadfast prayers, encouraging words, and unwavering trust in God touched the lives of many.

Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alton Morris, and her daughter, Sandra Wiggins.

She leaves behind a cherished family who will forever treasure her memory: her son, Steven Morris (Pamela Morris); her son-in-law, Thomas Wiggins; her grandchildren, Alexander Morris (Blakley Morris), Lauren Conley (Evan Conley), Abraham Wiggins, and Hannah Macias (Dany Macias); and her precious great-granddaughter, Daphne Morris.

Florence will be remembered for her loving heart, her servant’s spirit, her devotion to her family, and the strength of her faith. She found joy in caring for others and took great pride in the generations of family she helped nurture and guide. Her legacy of compassion, kindness, and prayer will continue to inspire all who knew and loved her.

Florence will be laid to rest in Talladega Springs, Alabama, beside her husband and her parents.

Though her presence on earth will be deeply missed, her family finds comfort in the many memories they shared and in the assurance that she is now in the loving arms of her Savior.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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